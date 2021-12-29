Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.82 and last traded at $12.82. 475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

SAEYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

