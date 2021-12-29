Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Stock Price Up 37.2%

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY) shares rose 37.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 754 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.65.

Sigyn Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIGY)

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

