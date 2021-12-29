Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.95 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Simply Good Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 1.05. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.63.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.38.

In related news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $4,716,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,624 shares of company stock worth $14,669,345. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simply Good Foods stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Simply Good Foods worth $27,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

