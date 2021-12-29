Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.43

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.43 and last traded at C$14.29, with a volume of 18726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.26.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.75 target price on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.56. The company has a market cap of C$677.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

