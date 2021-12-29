Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 38.40 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.50). Approximately 15,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 370,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.45 ($0.50).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.74) target price on shares of Smiths News in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.67) target price on shares of Smiths News in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.74) price target on shares of Smiths News in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a market cap of £92.89 million and a PE ratio of 3.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 37.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 2.57%. Smiths News’s dividend payout ratio is 0.05%.

In related news, insider Tony Grace sold 110,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.51), for a total value of £42,022.30 ($56,489.18).

Smiths News Company Profile (LON:SNWS)

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance checking services to retailers and suppliers.

