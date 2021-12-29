Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.00

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.00 and traded as low as $44.00. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $45.10, with a volume of 526 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $118.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 24.78%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.59%.

In related news, Director James E. Sweeney sold 3,000 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFBC. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $217,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 51.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 45.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 23.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 54,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves in attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

