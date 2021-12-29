Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.19.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWN shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

