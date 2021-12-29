Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $67.64

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 67.64 ($0.91) and traded as low as GBX 62.14 ($0.84). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 62.40 ($0.84), with a volume of 128,242 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 64.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 67.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £329.78 million and a PE ratio of 22.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.50%.

In other news, insider Carol Kavanagh purchased 14,999 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £9,899.34 ($13,307.35).

Speedy Hire Company Profile (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

