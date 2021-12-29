St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,558.74

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,558.74 ($20.95) and traded as high as GBX 1,682.50 ($22.62). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,672.50 ($22.48), with a volume of 101,226 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($22.07) to GBX 1,635 ($21.98) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded St. James’s Place to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,837 ($24.69) to GBX 1,700 ($22.85) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,770 ($23.79) to GBX 1,800 ($24.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,498.75 ($20.15).

The company has a market cap of £9.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,576.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,558.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

