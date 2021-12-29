Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.87

Shares of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.87 and traded as low as $1.41. Steel Connect shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 72,372 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of $85.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16.
Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 266.60% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter.
About Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN)
Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.
