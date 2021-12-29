Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.87

Shares of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.87 and traded as low as $1.41. Steel Connect shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 72,372 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $85.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 266.60% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STCN. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Connect in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 31,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 37,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Connect in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN)

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

