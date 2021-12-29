StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.97

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.97 and last traded at C$6.97, with a volume of 10197 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.70.

Several research analysts have commented on SVI shares. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.32.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$56.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$53.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that StorageVault Canada Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.23 per share, with a total value of C$498,176.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$996,352.

About StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.