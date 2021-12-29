Stream Protocol (STPL) Price Up 11.5% Over Last Week

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Stream Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.46 million and $4.29 million worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stream Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00043055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Stream Protocol Profile

Stream Protocol is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,712,558 coins. The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stream Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stream Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stream Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stream Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.