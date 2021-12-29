Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.52. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 27,305 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 30.22% and a negative net margin of 53.81%.

In other news, Director Kenan Lucas acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRM. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 14.8% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,595,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 205,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 129.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 196,789 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,137,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 112,621 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at $186,000. 46.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. It solutions includes health information management (HIM), Coding and CDI; evaluator coding analysis platform; financial management; and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

