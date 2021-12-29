Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Shares Sold by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,861 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.99% of Summit State Bank worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Summit State Bank by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 79,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 187,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 23,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSBI stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319. Summit State Bank has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $102.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.96%.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

