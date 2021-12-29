TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.62

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 37204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.26.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth about $235,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 63.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,483,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 574,425 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 1,877,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,044,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

