TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.62

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 37204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.26.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74.
TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
