TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.98. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 10,242,151 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.26.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter worth about $36,982,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 373.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,846,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,193,000 after buying an additional 6,976,886 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 213.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,873,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,109,000 after buying an additional 6,727,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,250,000 after buying an additional 4,909,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 195.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,397,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,805,000 after buying an additional 4,897,654 shares in the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

