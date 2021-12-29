TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.98. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 10,242,151 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.26.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54.
TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
