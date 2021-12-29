Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to announce sales of $2.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.65 billion. Taylor Morrison Home posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $7.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $7.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.55. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $263,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $898,954.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,453 shares of company stock valued at $6,306,226. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,582,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,002,000 after buying an additional 216,673 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,376,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,049,000 after purchasing an additional 53,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,970,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,327,000 after purchasing an additional 254,544 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,386,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,796,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

