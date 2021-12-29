Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,170,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 27,121 shares during the period. Teekay LNG Partners accounts for approximately 3.2% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned approximately 2.50% of Teekay LNG Partners worth $33,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,690. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Teekay LNG Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.29%. This is a boost from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGP shares. Jonestrading cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Teekay LNG Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.01.

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

