TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.06

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.06 and traded as high as $6.75. TESSCO Technologies shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 76,303 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $58.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Timothy Bryan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $27,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,524,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the third quarter worth $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.