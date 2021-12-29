The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.65. The China Fund shares last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 72,801 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75.

Get The China Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.8803 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from The China Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The China Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,562,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,756,000 after buying an additional 71,494 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The China Fund by 20.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The China Fund by 25.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The China Fund by 133.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The China Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,155,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,236,000 after buying an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter.

About The China Fund (NYSE:CHN)

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.