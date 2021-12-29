The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.47

Shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.47 and traded as high as $5.99. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 47,237 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $89.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,392,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

