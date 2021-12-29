The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNTG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,335,000 after acquiring an additional 58,317 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 100,614.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNTG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.71. The stock had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,533. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $618.24 million, a P/E ratio of 75.21 and a beta of 2.44.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.06 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.