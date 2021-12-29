The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.08.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $327,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,690 shares of company stock worth $7,193,122 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,125,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth $641,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth $3,705,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Progressive by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGR stock opened at $103.35 on Wednesday. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

