The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $165.84

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 165.84 ($2.23) and traded as low as GBX 153 ($2.06). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 155.80 ($2.09), with a volume of 54,846 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 151 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 165.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.70. The company has a market cap of £729.81 million and a P/E ratio of -9.44.

In other news, insider John O’Reilly sold 15,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.29), for a total value of £25,955.60 ($34,891.25).

The Rank Group Company Profile (LON:RNK)

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

