The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.90 Million

Brokerages expect that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will report sales of $168.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.60 million. The RMR Group posted sales of $156.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year sales of $635.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $580.50 million to $695.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $637.92 million, with estimates ranging from $584.00 million to $699.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The RMR Group.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on RMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

RMR opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.71. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.36%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.