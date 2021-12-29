Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $632.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO opened at $655.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $258.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $666.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $634.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $576.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.