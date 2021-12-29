Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.14. Thunder Mountain Gold shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 22,310 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Thunder Mountain Gold had a negative net margin of 84.53% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%.

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located in southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

