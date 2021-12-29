Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.99. Tidewater shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 58,739 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $440.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.55.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 33.63%.

In other news, major shareholder Robert Robotti purchased 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $181,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth H. Traub acquired 5,682 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $66,820.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 77,682 shares of company stock valued at $850,510 in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Tidewater by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tidewater by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Tidewater by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tidewater by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

