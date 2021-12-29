Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.99. Tidewater shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 58,739 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $440.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.55.
Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 33.63%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Tidewater by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tidewater by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Tidewater by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tidewater by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.
Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)
Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.
