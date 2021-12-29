TransCode Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 5th (NASDAQ:RNAZ)

TransCode Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:RNAZ) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, January 5th. TransCode Therapeutics had issued 6,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 9th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of TransCode Therapeutics’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of TransCode Therapeutics stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.81. TransCode Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNAZ. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $50,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $100,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $229,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of metastatic diseases. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. Its products in discovery and preclinical stage include MicroRNA-10b, TTX-siPDL1, TTX-siLIN28b, and TTX-RIGA, which focuses on treating various cancers.

