Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $787.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will report $787.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $735.00 million and the highest is $863.00 million. Travel + Leisure posted sales of $645.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.83. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.09%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 25.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 0.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 6.0% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

