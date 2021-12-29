Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.37

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as high as C$1.70. Trevali Mining shares last traded at C$1.66, with a volume of 19,010 shares.

TV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$0.25 target price on shares of Trevali Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.24.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.37. The stock has a market cap of C$164.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

