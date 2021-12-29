TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.46 Million

Brokerages expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to report $23.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.46 million and the lowest is $23.45 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC posted sales of $23.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year sales of $84.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.97 million to $84.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $105.20 million, with estimates ranging from $100.02 million to $110.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.27 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

TPVG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $540.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.79. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 165,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 106,430 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,291,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $921,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $870,000. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

