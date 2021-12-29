TriumphX Hits Market Cap of $15.44 Million (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One TriumphX coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TriumphX has a total market cap of $15.44 million and $806,779.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00043055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007115 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TRIX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

TriumphX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

