TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $260.50

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 260.50 ($3.50) and traded as low as GBX 234.49 ($3.15). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 246 ($3.31), with a volume of 826,151 shares.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.03) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 296 ($3.98).

The stock has a market cap of £431.15 million and a P/E ratio of 42.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 247.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 260.50.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

