Tyman (LON:TYMN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $425.69

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 425.69 ($5.72) and traded as low as GBX 407 ($5.47). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 407 ($5.47), with a volume of 18,610 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.39) price target on shares of Tyman in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Tyman to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 375 ($5.04) to GBX 500 ($6.72) in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Tyman alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of £798.87 million and a P/E ratio of 15.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 393.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 425.69.

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.