Udemy (UDMY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Udemy (NASDAQ: UDMY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/14/2021 – Udemy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Udemy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Udemy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $42.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Udemy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $42.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. The analyst cites sector volatility and compressed multiples for his price target cut, but he is positive on the company’s first quarterly results post-IPO as revenue for both Consumer and Udemy Business and Enterprise segments were “well above” his estimates. Tillman adds that Udemy Business continues to perform at high level with 84% y/y growth, and he expects seasonal strength in both segments during Q4. The analyst cites sector volatility and compressed multiples for his price target cut, but he is positive on the company’s first quarterly results post-IPO as revenue for both Consumer and Udemy Business and Enterprise segments were “well above” his estimates. Tillman adds that Udemy Business continues to perform at high level with 84% y/y growth, and he expects seasonal strength in both segments during Q4.

12/9/2021 – Udemy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Udemy is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Udemy is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Udemy is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Udemy is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Udemy is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Udemy is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Udemy is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Udemy is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Udemy is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Udemy is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Udemy is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Udemy is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of UDMY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,639. Udemy Inc has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $32.62.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.59 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Udemy Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

