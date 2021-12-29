UniFirst (UNF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $465.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect UniFirst to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UNF opened at $207.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.97. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $189.84 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 15.11%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $118,993.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

