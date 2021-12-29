Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.65

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.65 and traded as low as $4.72. Urban One shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 249,941 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $243.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Get Urban One alerts:

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 26.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urban One during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Urban One during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban One during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urban One during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Urban One by 57.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 18,062 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.