V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 8.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in V.F. by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 20,544 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in V.F. by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 245,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.72 and its 200 day moving average is $75.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

