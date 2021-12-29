Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $830.66 Million

Analysts expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to post $830.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $862.30 million and the lowest is $803.17 million. Valvoline reported sales of $653.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year sales of $3.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.30 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VVV shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

NYSE:VVV opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $37.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valvoline (VVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.