Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $87.60

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $87.60 and last traded at $87.60, with a volume of 1679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.81.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

