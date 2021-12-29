Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $66.46

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.46 and last traded at $66.46, with a volume of 1521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.56.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.429 dividend. This represents a $5.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $429,831,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,228,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,668,000 after acquiring an additional 485,313 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,993,000 after acquiring an additional 284,107 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,551,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,893,000 after acquiring an additional 575,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,451,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

