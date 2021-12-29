Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $66.46

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.46 and last traded at $66.46, with a volume of 1521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.56.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.63.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.429 dividend. This represents a $5.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGIT)
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
