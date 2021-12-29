Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €104.33 ($118.56).

Several brokerages have recently commented on VAR1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Varta in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($130.68) price objective on Varta in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($130.68) price objective on Varta in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Varta in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on Varta in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Varta alerts:

Varta stock opened at €114.25 ($129.83) on Wednesday. Varta has a one year low of €99.70 ($113.30) and a one year high of €181.30 ($206.02). The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of €118.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €128.48.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.