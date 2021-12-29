Velas (VLX) Trading Up 77.1% Over Last 7 Days

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Velas has traded up 77.1% against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000765 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $819.16 million and approximately $21.45 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003224 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005824 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,242,226,066 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

