Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth $271,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 82.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 137,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 61,977 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,487,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,254,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,872,000 after buying an additional 50,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 12.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 590,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,580,000 after buying an additional 65,506 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR stock opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ventas has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

