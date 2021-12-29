VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Hits New 12-Month High at $254.93

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $254.93 and last traded at $253.68, with a volume of 156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $252.41.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get VeriSign alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total transaction of $297,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $614,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,555 shares of company stock valued at $10,487,925. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 53,419.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $228,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,746 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth $167,760,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth $79,125,250,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,320,130,000 after acquiring an additional 383,991 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 11.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,623,000 after acquiring an additional 364,653 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.