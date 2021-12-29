VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF) Trading Down 5%

VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF) shares were down 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19.

About VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF)

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on deposits and financing. The company was founded in June 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

