Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,300 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.9% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 50,146 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230,606 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,156 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 222,352 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,446 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH opened at $88.73 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $88.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,328 shares of company stock worth $737,719. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

