Vertcoin (VTC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $481,044.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $28.94 million and $481,044.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded up 434,450,478.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded 83.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000626 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 63,149,710 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

