Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.68. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 366,411 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on VGZ. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Vista Gold from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Vista Gold from $1.93 to $2.04 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $79.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VGZ. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vista Gold by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 625,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 337,862 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vista Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Loews Corp raised its holdings in Vista Gold by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 3,424,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 161,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

